SC asks NAB to investigate Thar coal corruption case

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday has directed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to investigate the corruption charges in the Thar coal project, ARY News reported.

Chairman NAB should review the report of the auditor general of Pakistan regarding the corruption in the project and submit his initial report within three months, the SC ordered.

The SC bench remarked that the report of AGP shows that the funds of Thar coal project were not invested in a transparent manner, RO plants were not set up as per the requirement. Solar generation plants were also not established for water filtration plants in the area.

The top court remarked that people of Thar are deprived of basic facilities including pure drinking water, but Sindh government nor Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah is interested into the matter.

The Sindh government failed to take any action in line with the report of the attorney general of Pakistan.

“All the money transferred from one to another, no one is interested anymore,” remarked CJP, Justice Gulzar Ahmed.

The top court while ordering the NAB to investigate the matter and submit its initial report within three months, adjourned the further hearing of the case.

