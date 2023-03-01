SC bars PM Shehbaz Sharif from judges appointment in Gilgit Baltistan

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan (SC) has barred Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif from judges appointment in Gilgit Baltistan, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

As per details, the judge’s appointment in the Gilgit Baltistan case was heard by a two-member bench of the supreme court headed by justice Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan.

The supreme court also issued a stay order until the final verdict of this case. The chief minister Gilgit Baltistan has approached the supreme court on the matter of judges’ appointment.

The federal government has asked the court to give them some time. The additional attorney general (AIG) asked for one week time from the court but the CM Gilgit Baltistan’s counsel Makhdoom Ali Khan opposed the AIG request.

He said that this case has been in court for one year and despite the case being in court the judge’s appointment has not been stopped.

Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan said that nothing will happen if the appointment is stopped for two weeks. The judges have already been appointed so the constitutional aspect of issuing notice will be decided at the next hearing.

He asked who appoints judges in Gilgit Baltistan. The AIG responded that the Prime Minister of Pakistan appoints judges in Gilgit Baltistan.

At this the supreme court adjourned further hearing till March 15.

