SC bench hearing election delay case dissolved

ISLAMABAD: A five-member Supreme Court (SC) bench hearing plea against the postponement of elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday was dissolved after Justice Aminuddin excused himself from hearing, ARY News reported.

At the outset of the hearing, CJP Justice Umar Ata Bandial asked if Justice Aminuddin wanted to say something.

Justice Aminuddin in his remarks said he cannot hear the case after yesterday’s decision of a three-member bench headed by Justice Qazi Faez Isa. After remarks of the honorable justice, the other four members of the bench left the court room and the bench was dissolved.

On Wednesday, a three-member bench of the Supreme Court ordered to adjourn the hearing of cases of constitutional importance and suo motu notices.

A three-member bench of the court issued the order in a case of giving grace marks to Hafiz-e-Quran. The nine-page decision was written by Justice Qazi Faiz Isa, while Justice Shahid Waheed dissented from the decision.

It may be noted that a five-member bench was hearing PTI’s plea against the postponement of elections in Punjab by the Election Commission of Pakistan.

Punjab and KPK assemblies’ speakers Sibtain Khan and Mushtaq Ghani have filed a joint constitutional petition on behalf of the Pakistan Tehrik-i-Insaf.

In yesterday’s hearing, the Supreme Court of Pakistan (SC) sought assurances from the federal government and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in the election delay case.

As per details, the Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial said that it is unfortunate that all the respondents are in confrontation with each other. The federal government and PTI have to assure that they want a transparent election or not.

ECP decision

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced to delay of the Punjab by-elections which were scheduled to be held on April 30.

The ECP withdrew the Punjab Election Program notification issued on March 8 and decided to postpone the Punjab election and announced October 08 as the new date for elections in Punjab.

