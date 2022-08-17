SC bins plea seeking postponement of Sindh LG polls

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan has dismissed a petition seeking postponement of the second phase of Local Government (LG) elections in Sindh, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

A three-member bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial, took up the MQM-P leaders’ petition against the Sindh government, pertaining to the delimitation of constituencies for the local bodies election in the province.

During the hearing, the chief justice said it became clear that the delimitation of constituencies are carried out by Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and the local administration.

The SC dismissed the plea seeking postponement of second phase of Sindh LG elections, stating that The second phase of polls will be held on August 28.

Assistant Attorney General (AAG) maintained that the Sindh government has framed the guidelines of delimitation in light of Supreme Court’s orders.

The Chief Justice noted that the SC cannot rule on such points that were raised before the Sindh High Court (SHC). “Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) should fight the case in the relevant forum,” he said.

MQM’s counsel Faroog Naseem reiterated his request to read the judgement of Sindh High Court. To which, the CJP while quoting SHC’s order said they have not taken up the issue till June.

CJP Umar Ata Bandial asked the petitioners to solve the matter with the Election Commission of Pakistan and Constituency Committee.

