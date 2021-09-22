SC bins review petition against demolition of Nasla Tower

KARACHI: The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday has binned the review petition of builder and residents against the demolition of Nasla Tower, located in Karachi’s Sindhi Muslim Society, ARY News reported.

The review petition filed by the residents and the builder of Nasla Tower was taken by a SC bench at the Karachi Registry of the apex court.

At the outset of the hearing, Munir A Malik, the lawyer of Nasla Tower in his arguments before the court said, the builder bought the land not encroached, we all are aware that not a single property is leased in Sindhi Muslim Society, he added.

He appealed to the court to review its decision to demolition the building. Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Gulzar Ahmed, remarked how allottees should have checked the building and reviewed its legal status before buying flats in the Nasla tower.

“Aren’t you aware how the forgery is being done, how one can buy the flats without visiting the area,” he added.

Malik appealed to the court to review the matter and added that passing the orders to demolish the whole building is not right.

Later, the Supreme Court bench while rejecting the review petition of the building and the allottees ordered the Karachi commissioner to submit a report after demolishing the building.

It is to be noted that the top court, earlier this year on July 19, had ordered to knock down the Nasla Tower.