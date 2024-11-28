SC constitutional court hears Quetta child kidnapping case

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court constitutional bench reviewed a report in chamber over kidnapping of a child in Quetta on the Attorney General’s request, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Abducted Child’s father pleaded to the court for recovery of his child “I want my child”.

“We all are worried for you, everyone will cooperate,” Justice Jamal Mandokhel replied to the parent of the kidnapped child.

“The IG Police has briefed the court in chamber. He has briefed us many things that could not be shared with you as it will adversely impact the investigations,” Justice Mandokhel told the father.

“This case could not be given more publicity as it will pose threat to the life of the abducted child,” the bench elaborated.

Advocate General Baluchistan requested for ending the protest sit-in in Quetta against kidnapping of the child. “We will also sit in the protest if it could resolve the issue,” he said.

Justice Musarrat Hilali observed that the sit-in might be staged by the NGOs, it will not help in resolving the problem.

“You don’t apply pressure but move to resolve the problem,” bench remarked.

“More pressure will increase more threat to the life of the abducted child,” Justice Mandokhel said.

A complete strike was observed across Quetta on Monday as protests intensified over the kidnapping of a 10-year-old boy, Muhammad Musawir, in Quetta.

The strike, called by political parties, transporters, and traders, aimed to pressure the government to recover the missing child.

Protesters urged the government to step up efforts for the child’s recovery and warned of intensifying their protests if no progress is made.