SC declares plea seeking same facilities for all inmates inadmissible

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court (SC) constitutional bench declared the plea seeking same facilities for all inmates inadmissible, ARY News reported.

As per details, the constitutional bench headed by Justice Aminuddin, comprising Justice Jamal Mandokhel disposed off the plea, stating that its not the Supreme Court’s responsibility to review the facilities provided to inmates.

The court urged the petitioner to approach the concerned provincial courts if there is any objection to the jail rules.

In a separate development earlier prisoners in Punjab jails demanded same facilities as those provided to Imran Khan, who is currently incarcerated in Adiala jail.

In a letter written to Punjab advocate general, IG prisons stated that the prisoners have requested the same privileges as Imran Khan, including six meetings with his lawyers in a day.

The prisoners have expressed their discontent with the special treatment given to the former prime minister. They have argued that providing such facilities to one person while denying them to others is a violation of the Prison Rules 1978.

Earlier, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Yahya Afridi expressed displeasure over the overcrowding in jails of the country, saying that over 108,000 persons are incarcerated in the prisons originally designed for 66,625 inmates.

Chaired a meeting focused on improving prison conditions and the welfare of prisoners, the CJP while quoting the Law and Justice Commission said that 36,128 prisoners have been waiting for trial for over a year.

CJP Yahya Afridi said that Punjab province is the most affected by overcrowding in jails with 67,837 prisoners being held in facilities meant for 36,365. He was of the view that the large number of prisoners waiting for trial highlights the need for judicial reform.