Prisoners demand same facilities as PTI founder: IG prisons 

LAHORE: Prisoners in Punjab jails demanded same facilities as those provided to Imran Khan, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former prime minister who is currently incarcerated in Adiala jail, ARY News reported.

In a letter written to Punjab advocate general, IG prisons stated that the prisoners have requested the same privileges as Imran Khan, including six meetings with his lawyers in a day.

The prisoners have expressed their discontent with the special treatment given to the former prime minister. They have argued that providing such facilities to one person while denying them to others is a violation of the Prison Rules 1978.

The prisoners demanded equal treatment and facilities as provided to PTI founder. They have also requested that the facilities provided to PTI founder Imran Khan and former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, and other political prisoners be reviewed and extended to all prisoners.

Earlier, the Punjab advocate general told Lahore High Court (LHC) that Punjab government has allocated seven cells for convicted PTI founder Imran Khan in Adiala Jail, while 14 security personnel have been appointed for his security.

The LHC was hearing a petition of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawyers forum president Afzaal Azeem Pahat about the security risks to the life of former premier Khan in Adiala jail, where he is currently incarcerated.

“An accommodation of six cells had been made for Imran Khan in addition to his cell to ensure proper security for him,” AGP Punjab Khalid Ishaq told the court.

“One personnel is deployed on security of 10 inmates in Adiala jail, however, 14 police personnel have been deployed for Imran Khan’s security in Adiala Jail, the report added.

Also read: PTI founder’s jail security costs Rs1.2m per month, LHC informed

According to the report, food for the former prime minister is also prepared in a special kitchen where no other food is cooked.

Extra CCTV cameras have also been installed at a cost of Rs500,000, while the monthly expense for Khan’s security in jail stands at PKR 1.2 million, AGP report unveiled.

It is pertinent to mention here that PTI founder and former prime minister Imran Khan has been in jail since August last year in multiple cases.