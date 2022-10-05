SC denies restraining order to Sindh over relief monitoring

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected the Sindh government’s plea for restraining order against flood relief and rehabilitation monitoring committees, ARY News reported.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial while denying the plea of provincial government against the high court’s restraining order allowed the monitoring committees to oversee the relief and rehabilitation work of flood affected people.

The court, however, restrained the committees headed by a civil judge from intervention and control in the relief operation.

“The committees should submit their monitoring reports of the rehabilitation work with the Sindh High Court,” the bench ordered.

The Supreme Court issued notices to parties over the Sindh government’s appeal.

“Flood calamity has affected human lives, the government of Sindh deems formation of monitoring committees an interference in the relief operation,” Chief Justice Bandial observed. “We are issuing notices to the parties,” the CJP said.

Advocate General Sindh sought suspension of the high court order. “The high court has passed the order for protection of the fundamental rights,” Justice Mansoor Ali Shah said. “If found appropriate a restraining order can be given in the next hearing,” he added.

The bench adjourned further hearing of the case till the next week.

Sindh High Court’s Sukkur and Larkana benches had formed monitoring committees to oversee the flood relief and rehabilitation work.

The Sindh government had challenged the high court’s interim order in the supreme court.

