SC directs PTI to combine petitions over fresh delimitation

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Monday directed the PTI to club its miscellaneous and amended petitions on fresh delimitation by Monday, ARY News reported.

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) counsel Faisal Chaudhry said in the court that the delimitation schedule is being rapidly implemented. “The fresh delimitation have not been protected under Article 51 (V),” PTI lawyer argued.

According to reports, the election commission looking towards concerned authorities, Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan observed. “When the 2021 Census will be completed, the ECP is asking” he remarked. “It will take decision, which Census will become basis for delimitation, after getting reply,” the bench said.

Justice Munib Akhtar said that the court had allowed amending the petition, but it has not been filed appropritely. “Will we search a paper from file after file,” Justice Akhtar questioned.

The bench directed the PTI to organize petitions in a sequence by next Monday.

The court adjourned further hearing of the case until June 13.

The Supreme Court of Pakistan had earlier returned the plea from the PTI against fresh delimitations. The registrar of the apex court returned the plea after raising objections that the petitioner has not approached concerned forum for redressal of the issue.

The petition was directly filed in the Supreme Court despite having an opportunity to raise the matter at concerned forum, the registrar said.

“Tehreek-i-Insaf [PTI] has decided to challenge ECP decision to once again hold delimitations in the country,” Fawad Chaudhry said ahead of filing the petition.

The former minister said that the new delimitations are only possible in case of a fresh census. “Any delimitation sans fresh census will be a grave violation of the Constitution,” Fawad Chaudhry said.

