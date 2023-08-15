SC dismisses contempt case against PML-N’s Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan on Tuesday dismissed a contempt petition against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former federal minister Ahsan Iqbal, ARY News reported.

A two-member bench headed by the CJP Umar Atta Bandial heard the case and dismissed contempt proceedings against PML-N general secretary.

During the hearing, the CJP said that he finds no ground to continue contempt proceedings against the PML-N in five-year-old case.

“Ahsan Iqbal is a decent man and he might have said something in emotions,” remarked CJP Bandial.

The CJP said that no one is above the law and under Article 204 of the constitution contempt of court action against individuals rests with the top court.

Subsequently, the SC dismissed contempt plea against Ahsan.

The plea

On May 2, 2018, a contempt of court petition was filed against former interior minister Ahsan.

In the petition, contempt of court action was requested against the interior minister for making an anti-judiciary statement.

The petitioner urged the court to disqualify Ahsan under Articles 63 and 62 of the Constitution.