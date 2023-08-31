SC dismisses ECP plea seeking review of Punjab polls verdict

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday dismissed the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) petition asking the apex court to review its order on holding Punjab elections on May 14, ARY News reported.

The Supreme Court – in its April 4 order – declared the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) decision to postpone elections to the Punjab Assembly till October 8 “unconstitutional” and fixed May 14 as a new date.

A three-member SC bench comprising Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandia, Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Muneeb Akhtar heard the case today.

At the outset of the hearing, the ECP lawyer sought one more week for preparation. “I need more time to prepare additional grounds in the case,” the lawyer responded.

After amendments to Sections 57 and 58 of the Elections Act 2017, the power now rests with the ECP, the lawyer argued.

“The court will intervene whenever there is a Constitutional violation,” Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial remarked during the hearing of the case.

“No one can violate or deviate from the Constitution,” Justice Akhtar said.