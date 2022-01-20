SC dismisses Musharraf’s appeal against disqualification

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed an appeal of former president Pervez Musharraf against rejection of his nomination papers, ARY News reported.

The apex court bench headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial, directed that another appeal of the former president against the Peshawar High Court’s decision should be fixed before a larger bench for hearing.

The court dismissed Pervez Musharraf’s appeal against the Sindh High Court’s decision of rejecting his nomintion papers after it became ineffective.

The bench observed that the assembly elected in 2013 completed its tenure in 2018.

Musharraf had challenged SHC’s verdict to declare him disqualified to contest as a candidate of the National Assembly and had pleaded the apex court to annul the judgment against his disqualification by the SHC.

Pervez Musharraf’s counsel said that his client’s second appeal against the PHC verdict was not fixed today for hearing.

The court directed that the former president’s appeal against the Peshawar High Court’s decision should be fixed before a larger bench for hearing.

Pervez Musharraf’s counsel said that the former president has been out of the country and could not be contacted. He pleaded to the court to fix both appeals for hearing simultaneously.

“The case fixed today has been dismissed, while the second will be decided when it will be fixed for hearing,” designated chief justice observed.

It is to be mentioned that Karachi and Peshawar high courts had while rejecting his nomination papers declared disqualified to contest elections.

