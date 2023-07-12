SC dismisses plea against Covid vaccination certificate

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday dismissed the plea against keeping Covid vaccination certificate during travel as ‘ineffective’, ARY News reported.

A three-member bench of SC headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umar Ata Bandial heard the plea of Sindh High Court lawyer against carrying Covid vaccination certificate during travel in the country.

At the outset of the hearing, Justice Ayesha Malik asked the petitioner what compelled him to file plea against the issue as vaccination was being carried out in every country of the world during an outbreak.

A prominent tennis player also denied having Covid vaccination. “You have given a good example,” the CJP remarked and added he was not allowed to play in the tournament over the denial.

I’m also a tennis game fan, he remarked. The top judge observed after end of Coronavirus from Pakistan, the plea against Covid vaccination certificate has become ‘ineffective’.

Later the case was disposed of by the SC.