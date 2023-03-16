SC dismisses plea seeking disqualification of President Arif Alvi

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Thursday turned down a petition seeking the disqualification of President Arif Alvi, ARY News reported.

A two-member bench headed by Justice Ijaz-ul-Ahsan heard the petition filed by a citizen, Zahoor Mehndi, under Article 62 1(F) of the Constitution.

The petitioner raised six objections to his candidature, and one of them was that at the time of the presidential election, he (Alvi) was an under-trial accused and was not eligible for the presidency.

According to Mehdi, he also submitted his nomination papers to contest the election of president but his papers were rejected as he had no proposer and seconder.

The petitioner said that the country was in crisis due to the appointment of an unqualified person as president and the political parties were at odds with each other.

READ: IHC SEEKS REPLY FROM IMRAN KHAN IN DISQUALIFICATION CASE

At this, Justice Ahsan remarked that what the political parties were doing was none of the petitioner’s business. His (Mehdi’s) nomination papers were not signed by a proposer and a seconder which is a constitutional requirement.

Subsequently, the SC dismissed the petition.

Comments