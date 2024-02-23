SC dismisses plea seeking Islamic presidential system in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) Friday dismissed a plea seeking enforcement of the Islamic presidential form of government system in Pakistan.

The orders were passed by CJP Justice Qazi Faez Isa on a plea filed for enforcement of the Islamic presidential system in the country.

At the outset of the hearing, the CJP in his remarks said we also want the Islamic system. “There is a parliamentary form of govt system in Pakistan, the colour of the constitution’s book is also green, you must read it,” the top judge asked the pleader.

CJP Justice Qazi Faez Isa remarked that the constitution begins with the name of Allah, while the Holy Quran is also mentioned in it.

According to Article 227, no law could be contrary to the Quran and Sunnah.

The CJP asked the plaintiff why do you want a presidential system in Pakistan. Do you want to give all the powers to an individual alone?

At this juncture, the petitioner sought time from the SC to read the constitution, but the CJP dismissed the plea by saying “Take your time, read it and if you like, you can file a fresh plea in the future.”