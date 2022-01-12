SC dismisses review pleas in ex-CJP manhandling case

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed review petitions of former Commissioner and deputy commissioner of Islamabad against convictions in former chief justice Iftikhar Muhammad Chaudhry manhandling case.

A five-member larger bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed granted adjournment pleas of former IG, SP and other police officers in the case.

“Misbehavior with a judge, if he intends to walk to the court, is contempt of the court,” the chief justice said. “One of our judges daily walks to the court,” the CJP said. “No one can force a judge, halting him from walking to the court,” the chief justice said.

“There is no duress, if someone intends to take risk of his life,” Justice Gulzar said.

“You will forcefully put me in car, if I come out of the office to walk home,” the chief justice posed question.

“There were security concerns due to the Lal Masjid operation,” the counsel of petitioner said. “Former prime minister Zafarullah Jamali had also testified in support of the officers in judicial inquiry,” the counsel said.

“Former prime minister was independent to give his stance,” chief justice said. “The facts of the case are clear, what was happened, witnessed by everyone,” he further said. “The judges should not be manhandled”.

Comments