SC disposes of Imran Khan’s plea in Shehbaz Sharif defamation case

LAHORE: Supreme Court’s Lahore registry on Thursday disposed of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s (PTI) chairman Imran Khan’s plea against terminating his right to defence in a defamation case filed by Prime minister Shehbaz Sharif, ARY News reported.

As per detail, a three-member bench headed by justice Mansoor Ali Shah heard the case.

Out of three, two judges of the supreme court Lahore registry disposed of PTI chief Imran Khan’s plea and maintained the previous decision of the trail court.

Earlier, the Lahore High Court (LHC) dismissed PTI chairman Imran Khan’s plea against terminating his right to defense in a defamation case filed by Prime minister Shehbaz Sharif.

A Session court had terminated the PTI chairman’s right to defense. The PTI chief challenged the verdict in Lahore high court but the court maintained the trial court verdict.

It is pertinent to note here that five years back, Shahbaz Sharif filed an Rs10 billion defamation lawsuit against PTI chief Imran Khan for accusing him of offering a bribe to stay silent over the Panama Papers allegations against the Sharif family.

