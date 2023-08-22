SC disposes of plea seeking cancellation of Maryam Nawaz’s bail

29.9 C
ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Tuesday disposed of National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) plea seeking cancellation of bail granted to PML-N Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz in the Shamim Sugar Mills case, ARY News reported.

A two-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Atta Bandial heard the case and disposed of the plea after the anti-graft watchdog withdrew its plea.

“NAB is withdrawing its plea after new amendments to NAB law,” prosecutor anti-graft watchdog told the court.

The case

The Sharif family has been accused of using Chaudhry Sugar Mills for money laundering and illegal transfer of its shares.

According to National Accountability Bureau (NAB), the family took a $15 million loan on the pretext to set up the mill despite the fact that it had already been established before the loan was acquired.

The NAB maintains that more than Rs7 million worth of shares were transferred to PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz Sharif in 2008 through mill’s shares, which were later transferred to her cousin Yousaf Abbas Sharif in 2010.

