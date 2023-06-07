SC disposes of Tayyaba torture case, seeks reply in child smuggling case

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) disposed of the Tayyaba torture case on Wednesday and sought a response from the provincial governments in a case related to child smuggling, ARY News reported.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial dismissed the Tayyaba torture case and ordered the registrar to fix pleas regarding child smuggling separately after two weeks.

At the outset of the hearing, the Supreme Court bench remarked though the laws against child smuggling are present in the country but they are not being enforced.

The matter of child smuggling will be addressed in a broader sense as the human-trafficking is illegal in Pakistan, the SC bench remarked.

“Smuggling of organs is ruining the lives of children,” the CJP remarked and added the matter cannot be left to the police only.

The SC while summoning the details of steps being taken by the provincial governments to stop child smuggling, also summoned a member of the child rights committee and the SOS village.

Later the hearing was adjourned for two weeks.