SC fixes hearing of Arshad Sharif suo motu case

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) has fixed the hearing of the suo motu notice of the killing of senior journalist Arshad Sharif, ARY News reported on Monday.

A five-member larger bench of the Supreme Court (SC) headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial will hear the suo motu notice of the killing of Arshad Sharif on January 5.

The hearing will begin at 1:00 pm. After taking suo notice on December 6, the top court had ordered the special joint investigation team (JIT) to submit the probe report.

A five-member larger bench including CJP Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi and Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar heard the case.

On December 6, CJP Justice Umar Ata Bndial had ordered to register the murder case of senior journalist and ARY News’ former anchorperson Arshad Sharif, who was killed in Kenya in the month of September.

Arshad was shot dead in Kenya by the local police along the Nairobi-Magadi highway in a “mistaken identity case” on October 23. The official police statement later expressed “regrets on the unfortunate incident.”

Foreign Secretary Asad Majeed, the secretary of the interior, the secretary of information and broadcasting and the PFUJ president had appeared before the court after being summoned.

Notices had been served to the secretary of the interior, foreign secretary, secretary of information and broadcasting, the DG FIA and the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) president.

