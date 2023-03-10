SC fixes hearing of president’s disqualification petition

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) has fixed the hearing of a disqualification petition filed against President Dr Arif Alvi, ARY News reported on Friday.

A two-member bench of the SC led by Justice Ijazul Ahsan will hear the president’s disqualification petition on March 16.

The petition sought the disqualification of President Dr Arif Alvi under Article 62 1 f.

READ: IHC SEEKS REPLY FROM IMRAN KHAN IN DISQUALIFICATION CASE

In October last year, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had disqualified former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan in the Toshakhana reference under Article 63(1)(p).

The ECP had stated that Imran Khan submitted a false affidavit and was found involved in corrupt practices and ordered to register criminal cases against the PTI chairman. The ECP’s verdict further said that some of the gifts retained from Toshakhana were concealed in his assets.

Imran Khan had been de-seated as a Member of the National Assembly.

Comments