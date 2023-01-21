SC fixes Imran Khan’s appeal for hearing in cypher case

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Saturday fixed for hearing former prime minister Imran Khan’s appeal against registrar’s office’s objections on his petition seeking a probe into ‘cpyher’, which led to his government’s ouster, ARY News reported.

According to details, SC judge Justice Sardar Tariq Masood will hear the PTI chief’s appeal in his chamber on January 24 (Tuesday).

In the petition, Imran Khan had requested the Supreme Court (SC) to set up a Memogate-style commission to probe into ‘cypher’. However, the Supreme Court’s registrar office raised several objections and returned the petition.

Subsequently, the PTI chairman filed an appeal in the apex court’s chamber against the registrar office’s objections.

Earlier in December, the Lahore High Court (LHC) issued a stay order on the Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) call-up notice to former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan in cypher audio leak case.

Justice Asjad Javed Ghural heard the petition filed by PTI chief Imran Khan to challenge the jurisdiction of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to probe into the cypher audio leak case.

The high court suspended the FIA’s call-up notice to Imran Khan till further orders. The LHC judge also directed the intelligence agency to submit a detailed reply on December 19.

