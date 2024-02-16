SC fixes plea seeking annulment of Pakistan elections 2024

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan (SC) on Friday fixed the plea seeking annulment of the general election 2024, ARY News reported.

As per details, a three-member bench comprised of Justice Muhammad Ali Mazahir and Justice Musarrat Hilali, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Qazi Faez Isa will hear the plea on February 19.

Earlier, the Supreme Court was moved by a private petitioner urging the top court to declare the Feb 8 general elections null and void due to alleged violations of electoral integrity and democratic norms.

The petition asked the court to order new elections under the direct watch of the judiciary within 30 days to ensure fairness, transparency and accountability”.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan’s election last week did not return a clear majority for anyone but independent candidates backed by jailed former prime minister won 92 out of 264 seats, making them the largest group.

Uncertainty looms over Pakistan’s political future as none of the major political parties – PML-N, PPP or the PTI-backed independent candidates – secured a simple majority in the National Assembly in the February 8 general elections.

Political stakeholders were making efforts to forge alliances and secure 169 seats in the 336-member lower house of parliament.

PTI-backed Independent candidates consolidated their lead in the general elections 2024 over mainstream political parties, especially in the National and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assemblies, throughout the result announcement process.