SC forms 3-judge bench to hear journalists’ harassment case

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Friday constituted a three-member bench to hear the journalists’ harassment case, reported ARY News.

The bench formed by Acting Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Atta Bandial comprises Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Munib Akhtar and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed.

Also Read: TOP COURT QUASHES JUSTICE ISA’S JOURNALIST HARASSMENT CASE

The three-judge bench will take up an application by journalists seeking action over their alleged harassment on August 30 (Monday).

On August 26, the top court’s five-member bench had withdrawn a suo moto notice taken by a two-member bench headed by Justice Qazi Faez Isa ruling that only the CJP himself can take cognizance of the matter using the constitutional prerogative.

Also Read: Judiciary will collapse if Benches begin monitoring each other: Justice Isa

Acting CJP Bandial, who headed the five-judge bench, said the SC bench can only recommend a suo moto notice to the CJP.