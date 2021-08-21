SC forms five-judge bench to hear journalists’ harassment case

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Saturday formed a five-member larger bench to hear the journalists’ harassment case.

Headed by Acting Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umar Atta Bandial, the bench will hear the case on Monday. The other members of the bench are Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmad and Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar.

On Friday, a two-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Qazi Faez Isa had taken notice of alleged harassment of journalists on an application.

The bench issued notices to the federal as well as provincial authorities, law officers of the federal government and provinces to appear on next hearing on August 26.

The court also summoned the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) director general to explain his position with regard to alleged harassment of journalists by his department.

The larger bench will seek to provide clarity with regard to invocation of its suo motu jurisdiction.