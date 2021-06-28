‘I was not in my senses’: PPP leader says in contempt hearing

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court directed on Monday a local PPP leader to furnish his written statement in a contempt of court case initiated against him for his disrespectful remarks against Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed.

An apex court bench headed by Justice Umar Atta Bandial heard the contempt case against Masood ur Rehman.

Over the course of the hearing, Justice Bandial asked the PPP leader if he admitted to having delivered a controversial speech.

“Were you in senses when you made the speech?” Justice Ejazul Ahsan, a member of the bench, asked Masood ur Rehman who replied: “No, I was not in my senses.”

He asked the court for permission to submit an explanation.

Justice Bandial directed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to collect the evidence that is admissible in the eyes of the law. The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) should be informed about evidence being collected, he added.

The judge instructed that the PTA should remove controversial content from social media platforms once the FIA completes the process of evidence gathering.

The court directed the PPP leader to submit his reply to the contempt charges by Friday.