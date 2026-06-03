SC hears convict's acquittal plea in illegal organ removal case

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court has expressed concern over a growing number of illegal organ removal and transplant cases in the country.

Justice Hashim Kakar on Wednesday made the observation during the hearing of an appeal by a doctor convicted for fraudulently removing a man’s kidney after allegedly luring him with a job offer.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Hashim Kakar heard an acquittal plea filed by Dr Fawad Mumtaz Khan against a seven-year prison term handed by the trial court and later upheld by the high court.

Punjab Human Organ Transplantation Authority officials appeared before the court.

“If someone in Quetta needs a kidney, it can easily be obtained from Punjab,” Justice Kakar remarked. The judge said that kidneys could be obtained in Punjab for between Rs1.8 million to Rs2 million, while poor people were often exploited in the process.

A provincial government lawyer told the court that organ donors used to receive only Rs200,000 to Rs400,000, while middlemen and agents pocketed the bulk of the money.

Justice Kakar comparing the situation with attitudes in Balochistan, saying residents of Quetta would be reluctant to sell a kidney regardless of the amount offered.

Justice Salahuddin Panhwar, another member of the bench, questioned why people in Punjab appeared willing to part with vital organs so readily, drawing attention to the economic pressures that can drive organ sales.

Justice Kakar citing the prosecution contended that the convict rendered the victim unconscious and removed his kidney without his consent.

The doctor’s counsel rejecting charges, told the court that the case contained “more accusations than facts.”

The Punjab government’s lawyer informed the court that the convicted doctor was facing 10 additional cases of a similar nature.

Calling the matter “serious and complex”, Justice Kakar said reports of illegal organ removals were increasing and stressed close judicial scrutiny.

Justice Panhwar said that doctors, hospitals and government institutions often used to implicated in such cases.

The bench directed the authorities concerned to produce the complete record and instructed all parties to return fully prepared at the next hearing.

“We will hear this case in detail and decide it on the next date,” Justice Kakar said.

The Supreme Court adjourned further hearing until June 11.