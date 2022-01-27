SC hears govt appeal against LHC order on Ravi riverfront project

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Thursday took up an appeal filed by the Punjab government challenging the Lahore High Court’s (LHC) January 25 order that declared the Ravi Riverfront Urban Development Project (RRUDP) as illegal.

A two-judge apex court bench, led by Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan, heard the case.

Justice Ahsan said the bench hasn’t been provided the detailed order of the LHC. The top court will hear the appeal once the detailed verdict is made available.

The court adjourned the hearing until Monday with a direction for the registrar to put a number on the appeal.

On Jan 25, the Lahore High Court (LHC) declared the procurement of land under section iv as unlawful in its decision on petitions against Ravi River Urban Project. The high court bench ruled that the schemes without master plan are unlawful and declared the section iv notification as void.

“Agriculture lands can be procured under a legal procedure,” the bench ruled and declared the Amended ordinance against Article 120 of the constitution. The environmental laws have been ignored in the Ravi River Urban Project, court said.

“The loans for the project have been borrowed illegally,” the bench said. The court also ordered setting environmental standards for the project.

