SC issues contempt notice to Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah

KARACHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued a contempt notice to Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in the Gujjar Nala implementation case, ARY News reported.

A two-member bench comprising Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi heard the petition in the Karachi Registry.

The petition was filed against the Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah for non-implementation of the court decision.

The top court also summoned Sindh chief secretary, commissioner Karachi and advocate general for Sindh.

The case

In 2021, the Supreme Court of Pakistan (SC) in its written order in an anti-encroachment case, directed the authorities to compensate the affectees of Gujjar and Orangi Nullahs.

The apex court bench headed by the then CJP Gulzar Ahmed directed the authorities to complete the expansion work of the Gujjar and Orangi nullahs and annulled all stay orders issued against it from tribunals and Sindh High Court.

The NDMA and Sindh government should continue their work, the court directed while further ordering the authorities to compensate the affectees as per law.