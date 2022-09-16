SC issues notice to Centre in Shahbaz Gill’s torture plea

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) has issued notice to the federal government in a petition, seeking to investigate the alleged torture of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill, ARY News reported on Friday.

A three-member bench, comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Mazahar Ali Naqvi and Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, heard Shahbaz Gill’s plea highlighting if the physical remand of an accused was necessary to complete investigations in criminal cases.

During the hearing, Justice Mazahar Ali Naqvi noted that Shahbaz Gill should approach the relevant forum against the alleged torture. “Who has stopped the PTI leader from approaching the relevant forum?” the judge asked.

After hearing the arguments, the apex court issued notices to federal government and investigation officer (IO) in the plea. The SC also summoned the investigation officer to appear at the next hearing along with the case record.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Islamabad High Court (IHC) – a day earlier – accepted PTI leader Shahbaz Gill’s post-arrest bail plea in the sedition case registered against him.

The hearing of the sedition case against PTI leader Shahbaz Gill was held in the IHC on Thursday under Chief Justice Athar Minallah. CJ Athar Minallah granted bail to the PTI leader after hearing arguments from both parties.

The CJ said that the court admits that Shazbaz’s statement was irresponsible but it does not come under sedition. Political parties throw sedition allegations at each other for fun nowadays, he added.

The CJ concluded the hearing, accepting the PTI leader’s post-arrest bail plea.

Comments