SC issues notice to Centre on Imran Khan’s plea against NAB laws

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) has issued notice to the federal government on a petition filed by former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan against the recent amendments to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) laws, ARY News reported on Thursday.

A three-member SC bench, headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, heard Imran Khan’s petition against the amendments to NAB ordinance.

The Supreme Court accepted Imran Khan’s application for preliminary hearing of an appeal against the recent amendments to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) laws.

The apex court issued a notice to the federal government on Imran Khan’s petition and adjourned the hearing till last week of September.

During the hearing, the court allowed the federal government’s counsel to raise objection over the petition. Imran Khan’s lawyer, Khawaja Haris, argued that the government by amending the NAB ordinance has made impossible to prove the crime of assets beyond means.

CJP Umar Ata Bandial noted that people do not disclose their full assets and income in tax returns. Meanwhile, Justice Mansoor Ali Shah said that no law can be void if it is against the principles of policy making.

Advocate Khawaja Haris pointed out that the Supreme Court had ordered the federal and provincial governments to enact legislation in coroanvirus sou motu notice. “In the army chief appointment case, the court had sent the matter to parliament for legislation,” he added.

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah asked the lawyer can the court itself chalk out laws. To which, Khawaja Haris said the Supreme Court was moved to declare the amendments null and void. “NAB amendments are against international convention”, he added.

Comments