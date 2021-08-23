SC issues notices to AG, lawyers bodies in journalists harassment case

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Monday restrained implementation of the decision of its two-member bench in the journalists’ harassment case, without suspending it, ARY News reported.

A five-member larger bench of the apex court headed by acting Chief Justice Umar Atta Bandial, hearing the journalists’ harassment case in a bid to provide clarity in respect of invocation of its suo motu jurisdiction.

The other members of the bench are Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmad and Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar.

The bench in the hearing today issued notices to the Attorney General, Vice Chairman Pakistan Bar Council. The court also issued notice to the President Court Bar Association for assistance in the case.

“The court will only look into the matter in a bid to provide clarity in respect of invocation of its suo motu jurisdiction”, the bench observed.

The court adjourned further hearing of the case until Wednesday (August 25).

On Friday, a two-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Qazi Faez Isa had taken notice of alleged harassment of journalists on an application.

The bench issued notices to the federal as well as provincial authorities, law officers of the federal government and provinces to appear in the hearing on August 26.

The court also summoned the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) director general to explain his position with regard to alleged harassment of journalists by his department.