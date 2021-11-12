SC issues written verdict in Tejori Heights demolition case

KARACHI: The Supreme Court (SC) Karachi Registry on Friday issued written order in a case related to the demolition of the illegal Tejori Heights built on the railways land, reported ARY News.

The SC in its written order has said that the process of demolition of Tejori Heights and rubble removal should be completed within four months. The administration of Tejori Heights has been directed to remove files and equipment from the building in the presence of commissioner Karachi.

The commissioner should record the complete inventories of the files along with the names and complete addresses of the people, the SC written order read.

The complete record of the inventories should be submitted to the court and the people who booked their flats in the Tejori Heights should be compensated within three months.

SC has asked the administration of Tejori Heights to comply with the court orders in letter and spirit, else action will be initiated against them.

On October 29, the Karachi Registry of the Supreme Court of Pakistan ordered the demolition of the illegal Tejori Heights built on the railway’s land.

The legal counsel from the Tejori Heights, built near Hasan Square, 13-D on the encroached lands of Pakistan Railways, Mian Raza Rabbani, had yielded to court’s decision and has asked for some time before the reimbursement to the allottees can be done.

My client has agreed to give up the land of Tejori Heights, had said Rabbani, but he added that his client has requested time limit in order to completely recompense the people who bought properties in the project and to raze it to the ground.

