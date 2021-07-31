SC judge Qazi Faez Isa admitted to hospital due to Covid complications

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court’s (SC) Justice Qazi Faez Isa was admitted to a hospital on Saturday, a week after being diagnosed with Covid-19.

Sources told ARY News that he was hospitalised due to complications from the coronavirus on the advice of doctors.

Justice Isa was declared positive for the deadly virus last week and was being treated at his home since.

A panel of doctors examined him and advised that he be shifted to a hospital for further treatment. His medical reports, including a computerised tomography (CT) scan, were declared unsatisfactory, the sources said.

On July 24, Justice Qazi FaezIsa and his wife Sarina Isa had tested positive for COVID-19. The apex court’s deputy registrar had confirmed the news in a statement.