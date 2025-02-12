Newly appointed SC judges likely to take oath tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Six newly appointed judges to the Supreme Court (SC) are likely to take oath of their office tomorrow, ARY News reported.

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Yahya Afridi will administer oath to the newly appointed judges at the Supreme Court building.

The ceremony will be attended by sitting judges of the Supreme Court (SC), the attorney general of Pakistan, the Supreme Court, Pakistan Bars office-bearers and lawyers.

The sources said the notification regarding the appointment of the judges will be issued soon.

On Monday, the JCP, chaired by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Yahya Afridi, approved the appointments of Chief Justice Islamabad High Court Aamer Farooq, Chief Justice Sindh High Court Muhammad Shafi Siddiqui, Chief Justice Balochistan High Court Muhammad Hashim Khan Kakar and Chief Justice Peshawar High Court Ishtiaq Ibrahim to the apex court, as per a press statement issued after the meeting.

Read more: JCP approves appointment of six judges to SC

The JCP also elevated Justice Salahuddin Panhwar of Sindh High Court to the Supreme Court.

“The commission, by majority of its total membership nominated the judges for their appointment as judges of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.”

The JCP by majority of its total membership also nominated Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb of Islamabad High Court for appointment as the Acting Judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, the statement added.

Earlier, four Supreme Court judges penned a letter to Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Yahya Afridi, asking him to halt new appointments to the court until the decision on the 26th Amendment case is made.