SC larger bench to hear notice on political situation tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court (SC) has constituted a larger bench on a notice taken of the current political scenario after the NA deputy speaker rejected the no-trust motion against PM Imran Khan, ARY News reported.

A five-member large bench of the SC will hear the notice at 1 pm tomorrow. Meanwhile, the scheduled hearing on the interpretation of Article 63A has been postponed.

Earlier, the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court Justice Umar Atta Bandial took notice of the parliamentary and constitutional crisis in the country.

The Supreme Court of Pakistan (SC) had been approached against the ruling from National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri to reject a no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The petition against the ruling was submitted by a counsel representing PPP Senator Nayyar Bukhari, who asked the Supreme Court to hear the petition on Sunday.

Also Read: SC approached against the ruling of National Assembly deputy speaker

The National Assembly session to vote on the no-trust motion today was prorogued after Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri ruled to reject the no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan over having links with the foreign conspiracy.

President of Pakistan Arif Alvi had approved a piece of advice from Prime Minister Imran Khan regarding the dissolution of the National Assembly.

Information and Broadcast Minister Fawad Chaudhry had tweeted that although the cabinet has been dissolved, the Prime Minister would continue his duties according to Article 224 of the constitution.

Comments