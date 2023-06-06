SC lawyer Abdul Razzaq Shar shot dead in Quetta

QUETTA: A Supreme Court lawyer, Abdul Razzaq Shar, was shot dead in Quetta on Tuesday morning, ARY News reported.

According to police, the incident occurred at Almo Chowk when unidentified individuals opened fire, resulting in the death of Abdul Razzaq Shar.

The lawyer’s body was transferred to the Civil Hospital Quetta for medico-legal formalities.

Soon after the incident, the law enforcement agencies arrived at the scene and cordoned off the crime scene. They also gathered evidence from the crime spot.

The perpetrators will be held accountable by thoroughly investigating all aspects of the incident, say police.

Meanwhile, Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Qudus Bizenjo condemned the killing of a senior SC lawyer and sought a report from IGP Balochistan.

He also directed authorities concerned to arrest the culprits as soon as possible.