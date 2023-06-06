34.9 C
Karachi
Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Advertisement -

SC lawyer Abdul Razzaq Shar shot dead in Quetta

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

QUETTA: A Supreme Court lawyer, Abdul Razzaq Shar, was shot dead in Quetta on Tuesday morning, ARY News reported.

According to police, the incident occurred at Almo Chowk when unidentified individuals opened fire, resulting in the death of Abdul Razzaq Shar.

The lawyer’s body was transferred to the Civil Hospital Quetta for medico-legal formalities.

Soon after the incident, the law enforcement agencies arrived at the scene and cordoned off the crime scene. They also gathered evidence from the crime spot.

The perpetrators will be held accountable by thoroughly investigating all aspects of the incident, say police.

Meanwhile, Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Qudus Bizenjo condemned the killing of a senior SC lawyer and sought a report from IGP Balochistan.

He also directed authorities concerned to arrest the culprits as soon as possible.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

Keeping in view the current delay, Can Pakistan move forward without IMF?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.