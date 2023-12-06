27.9 C
Karachi
Wednesday, December 6, 2023
- Advertisement -
 

SC likely to hear Zulfikar Bhutto ‘judicial murder reference’ next week

Raja Mohsin Ijaz
By Raja Mohsin Ijaz
|

TOP NEWS

Raja Mohsin Ijaz
Raja Mohsin Ijaz
Raja Mohsin Ijaz is ARY News' Special Correspondent covering Foreign & Diplomatic Affairs from Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court (SC) is likely to take up a reference filed by former president Asif Ali Zardari to declare the execution of PPP founding chairman and former prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto a ‘judicial murder’, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The reference was filed in 2011 by the then-president of Pakistan, Asif Ali Zardari.

According to sources, a larger bench of the apex court, headed by CJP Justice Qazi Faez Isa, is likely to hear the presidential reference.

The first elected prime minister of the country was charged with the murder of a political rival Nawab Mohammed Ahmed Qasuri and a trial took place.

Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was handed a death sentence during former military ruler General (retired) Ziaul Haq’s regime.

Amid petitions and appeals of clemency, and mercy from several Heads of States, Bhutto was hanged on April 4, 1979.

The Pakistan People’s Party has been pleading to declare the execution of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto as ‘judicial murder’.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.