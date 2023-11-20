22.9 C
Karachi
Tuesday, November 21, 2023
- Advertisement -
 

SC military court’s verdict against parliament, govt: Minister 

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti said that the verdict of Supreme Court over military courts is against parliament and the government of Pakistan, ARY News reported.

Speaking in ARY News programme “Khabar” the interior minister said that the civil courts are not strong enough to convict suspects whereas the military courts hold speedy trials.

He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan should be tried in the military courts, and if the military installations are attacked then their trials must also be held in military courts.

Earlier, the Interior Ministry filed an appeal in the Supreme Court (SC) against the decision of a five-member bench, declaring as ‘unconstitutional’ the trial of civilians in military courts.

Read more: Interior Ministry challenges SC verdict on military trials of civilians

On Oct 23 ruling, the Supreme Court (SC) declared that trying civilians in military courts for their alleged role in attacks on army installations during the riots that followed PTI chairman Imran Khan’s arrest was ultra vires the Constitution.

Headed by Justice Ijazul Ahsan, the bench ruled that 103 identified persons, as well as others who were or might be similarly placed on the list in relation to the events arising from and out of May 9 and 10, be tried by criminal courts of competent jurisdiction under the ordinary and/or special law of the land.

The petitions, questioning the legitimacy of trying civilians in military courts, were filed by former chief justice Jawwad S Khawaja, senior lawyer Barrister Aitezaz Ahsan and others.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.