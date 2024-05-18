web analytics
SC moved to initiate contempt proceedings against AJK PM Anwarul Haq

MUZAFFARABAD: The Supreme Court of Azad Kashmir has been moved to initiate contempt proceedings against AJK Prime Minister Anwarul Haq, ARY News reported on Saturday.

As per details, the petition was filed by a social activist Umama Gulrez, and two other lawyers in the AJK top court.

The court has issued notices to all parties, including the Prime Minister, for a hearing on May 21.

The petitioners have accused the Prime Minister of violating the court’s orders and not implementing the judicial decision regarding the tax cut.

The CBR had cut the judicial allowance of court employees, which was declared illegal by the Supreme Court. The court had ordered the Commissioner Land Revenue to refund the cut amount, but the government has not implemented the court order yet.

Earlier in a separate development, the Awami Joint Action Committee announced to end of ongoing protests in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) against soaring inflation a day after the government accepted demands regarding reduction in the prices of electricity and flour after several days of violent protests.

