SC moved for PM Shehbaz Sharif’s disqualification

ISLAMABAD: A petition was filed in the Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday, seeking the disqualification of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif under Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution, ARY News reported.

The petition, filed by the PTI’s former MNA Andleeb Abbas through Advocate Asad Manzoor, pleaded the prime minister misused his powers and violated the Constitution by holding meetings with proclaimed offenders during his foreign tours.

“The premier met his son Suleman, Ishaq Dar and nephew Hussain Nawaz, all three proclaimed offenders, during an official visit,” the petitioner stated.

The petitioner contended that the prime minister violated the Official Secret Act 1923.

She asked the court to disqualify the respondent and also direct the police to initiate criminal proceedings against the PM.

This is the second time that former ruling PTI has approached court for Shehbaz Sharif’s disqualification.

Earlier in August 2022, The Lahore High Court (LHC) rejected the plea seeking the disqualification of ​​Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif.

