SC moved for removal of Arif Alvi from office

ISLAMABAD: A petition has been filed with the Supreme Court (SC) seeking the removal of Dr Arif Alvi as president of Pakistan.

The petition was filed by Ghulam Murtaza under Section 3 of Article 184 of the Constitution.

Both the president and Law Ministry have been made parties in the petition.

The petitioner argues that Dr Arif Alvi misused his powers as the president and insulted the office of the president.

The petitioner maintained that the president was also guilty of illegally dissolving the assembly. He contends that Dr Arif Alvi did not ensure the implementation of the Constitution under Article 5 of the Constitution.

Earlier, the Supreme Court dismissed a similar petition filed seeking the disqualification of President Dr Arif Alvi.

A two-member bench headed by Justice Ijazul Ahsan heard the case. The petition, filed by Zahoor Mehdi, had requested that the apex court to reject the nomination papers of President Alvi.