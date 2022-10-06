SC nullifies BHC’s verdict in Reko Diq corruption case

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday nullified the order of the Balochistan High Court in Reko Diq corruption case, and barred National Accountability Bureau (NAB) from arresting the accused for 60 days, ARY News reported.

A three-member bench of the Supreme Court (SC) headed by CJP Justice Umar Ata Bandial heard the case against the Balochistan High Court’s verdict of awarding bails to the accused.

CJP in his remarks during today’s hearing said two accused were granted bail after arrest and eight others were awarded bail before arrest by the BHC without a ‘solid’ reason.

The parameters for bail have changed and without reviewing the facts, the bail cannot be granted to the accused, the CJP remarked.

Setting aside the verdict of BHC in Reko Diq corruption case, directed the accused to contact the NAB court within 60 days and barred the graft-buster body from arresting the accused during the said period.

Read more: Reko Diq: President Arif Alvi approves filing of reference in SC

“We are not sending the accused to jail, but sending them to ‘relevant’ forum for the verdict,” CJP Justice Umar Ata Bandial said.

It may be noted that National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had challenged BHC’s verdict in Reko Diq corruption case.

In March 2022, the then finance minister Shaukat Tarin announced that an agreement for the development of Reko Diq mine has been reached with a foreign company Barrick Gold, according to which Balochistan will have a 25% share.

Pakistan and Tethyan Copper Company (TCC) have agreed to divide shares with each side getting 50 percent of them, contrary to 25 percent shares for Pakistan in the previous deal.

In 2019, Pakistan managed to get a reduced penalty from a massive $16bn to $6bn in Reko Diq case.

