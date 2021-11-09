SC nullifies SHC’s verdict against SPSC

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) has nullified the verdict given by Sindh High Court (SHC) in a case related to suspending the Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) Act 1989 and canceling results of job tests conducted by it in 2018.

The Sindh government had moved Supreme Court to set aside the Sindh High Court’s verdict of suspending the SPSC Act 1989 and the cancellation of results of job tests conducted by it in 2018.

Advocate general Sindh in his arguments before the top court stated that SHC had declared the commission act and recruitments in 2018 as illegal. Due to the judgment recruitment of as many as 1,000 medical officers has been halted, he added.

The SC directed chairman SPSC and members to continue discharging their duties and adjourned the case until first week of December for further hearing.

Earlier in the month of May, the Hyderabad circuit bench of the Sindh High Court (SHC) suspended the SPSC Act 1989 and cancelled job test results of medical officers and Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) conducted in 2018.

The court cancelled results of more than 1,700 posts of medical officers (BS-17) and the CCE 2018.

