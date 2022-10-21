SC registrar raises objections on PM Shehbaz Sharif’s disqualification plea

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) Registrar’s Office on Friday raised objections on the plea seeking disqualification of PM Shehbaz Sharif, ARY News reported.

On October 13, PTI leader Andleeb Abbas moved Supreme Court (SC) for the disqualification of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif under Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution.

The registrar’s office of the SC raised six objections to the plea. The applicant failed to highlight the issue of public importance in the plea, the first of six objections raised by the registrar’s office said.

Furthermore, the applicant failed to convince regarding the use of Article 184 (3) and PM cannot be made respondent as per Article 248 of the Constitution of Pakistan.

The respondents of the cases were not provided copies of the plea, while the applicant also did not contact the relevant forum for disqualification.

Read more: PM Shehbaz Sharif disqualification: LHC fixes plea for hearing

The petition, filed by the PTI’s former MNA Andleeb Abbas through Advocate Asad Manzoor, pleaded the prime minister misused his powers and violated the Constitution by holding meetings with proclaimed offenders during his foreign tours.

“The premier met his son Suleman, Ishaq Dar and nephew Hussain Nawaz, all three proclaimed offenders, during an official visit,” the petitioner stated.

The petitioner contended that the prime minister violated the Official Secret Act 1923.

Comments