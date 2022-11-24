SC offers two options to Faisal Vawda in disqualification case

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court heard former PTI leader Faisal Vawda’s petition against his lifetime disqualification on Thursday, ARY News reported.

A three-member bench headed by the Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial, also comprised of Justice Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Ayesha Malik heard the case.

“Faisal Vawda either confess his mistake and accept disqualification under clause 63 (1)- C otherwise the court will proceed under clause 62 (1)-F,” CJP Bandial offering two options to Vawda said.

“There is enough evidence before the court for disqualification of Faisal Vawda,” the chief justice said.

“Faisal Vawda have to accept his mistake in writing”, Justice Bandial said.

The court summoned Faisal Vawda in person tomorrow (Friday) at 11:00am.

Vawda had challenged his lifetime disqualification following a verdict issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

In his petition, the former PTI leader had stated that the election commission was unauthorised to declare him disqualified for life. He was of the view that the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had dismissed his plea in haste.

The ECP had declared the lifetime disqualification of Faisal Vawda in its verdict for submitting a fake affidavit.

The IHC had also dismissed his plea, stating that the act of submitting a fake affidavit has severe consequences while a judgement of the SC’s larger bench was also available in which several parliamentarians have been disqualified.

An ECP bench, led by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja, had disqualified Vawda for concealing his dual nationality with a direction to return the salary and other benefits he had received as a minister and National Assembly member within two months. He was also de-notified as a senator.

