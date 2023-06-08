SC office objects plea seeking president’s disqualification

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court (SC) Registrar’s Office on Thursday raised objections to the plea seeking President Arif Alvi’s disqualification, ARY News reported.

The plea for President Arif Alvi’s disqualification was moved by a citizen named Imtiaz.

The SC office in its objection said the president cannot be made respondent under Article 248. The points raised under Article 184(3) are not ‘satisfactory’, the SC Registrar’s Office said and added the plaintiff did not approach any other forum nor told reasons behind it.

The application also lacks points related to the public interest and basic rights.

Read more: SC moved for disqualification of President Arif Alvi

It may be noted that earlier on March 16, the Supreme Court of Pakistan turned down a petition seeking the disqualification of President Alvi.

A two-member bench headed by Justice Ijaz-ul-Ahsan heard the petition filed by a citizen, Zahoor Mehndi, under Article 62 1(F) of the Constitution.

The petitioner raised six objections to his candidature, and one of them was that at the time of the presidential election, he (Alvi) was an under-trial accused and was not eligible for the presidency.