SC orders handover of recovered daughters to Dr Mehreen Baloch

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Monday ordered handing over of recovered girls of Dr Mehreen Baloch to their mother, ARY News reported.

A bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice Umer Ata Bandial, also directed continued psychological counselling of the girls.

The court ordered the police to identify those allegedly involved in the kidnapping of two girls.

“It required interpretation of the law pertaining to the children’s rights in this case,” Chief Justice Bandial said. “The girls were kept abducted for six years. Keeping the girls untraced for six years could only happen in ‘wadera system’, not in a country having supremacy of law,” CJP said.

“What progress made in the case till now,” Justice Ayisha Malik asked. “Thirteen persons including the father assisted in keeping the two girls abducted,” DIG Police Sindh said. “Father of the girls have filed applications against me and for dissolution of the JIT,” police officer told the court.

Justice Mazahir Ali Akbar Naqvi said that the petitions against the DIG should be taken back immediately, as the official had acted for recovery of the girls on the court’s order.

Justice Bandial directed for allowing girls to meet and talk on phone with their father.

“No action should be taken against the father, who is actual patron of the girls,” Advocate Ali Ahmed Kurd said. “Kurd Sb. you are a passionate person, show some passion for the basic rights of children,” CJP said.

The bench adjourned further hearing of the case after Ramazan.

The court was informed in a previous hearing that two daughters of Dr. Mehreen Baloch had been recovered.

During the hearing, The Sindh Police DIG told the court that both the daughters were in a shelter, adding that their mother had also met their daughters. The official informed the court that the two girls had been kept in Faisalabad, Jaranwala, Lahore, and Badin, adding that their father had already taken the bail before arrest.

Comments