SC order: NAB to compile lists of mega corruption cases

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has started compiling lists of all the mega corruption cases following Supreme Court (SC) orders, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

As per details, the anti-graft watchdog has started compiling mega corruption lists on the apex court order which it passed while hearing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan’s petition against NAB amendments last week.

The top court also ordered the preservation of the records of all the references returned after the amendments to the law and had asked for a detailed list of all the cases till now.

In light of the supreme court order, the NAB will also include fraud cases with the general public in the mega corruption list.

Furthermore, former presidents, prime ministers, and former federal and additional secretaries’ cases will be part of the list.

Cases registered from the establishment of NAB till October 22 would also be added to the list, the statement said.

Earlier, the federal government had asked the Supreme Court (SC) to dismiss a petition filed by former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan against the recent amendments to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) laws.

The federal government argued that the former premier was not the affected party, not the application based on good faith. “The Supreme Court had declared it will not interfere in political matters”, the written reply stated.

